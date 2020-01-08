MathCooker is an innovative notebook to write and calculate simultaneously on each page. To make a report, a calculation message, exercises, spending list checking, it is simple with MathCooker. Anyone can use it immediately because the basic commands are only two: calculate and write.

Calculate

All operators are always available for portrait and landscape mode (the operators slide behind the keypad)

parenthesis, memory, percentages, powers, roots, factorials numbers, logarithms, trigonometric functions.

Write

A keyboard with all the features of your device.

One touch to select, cut, copy, paste, share, zoom.

Share

Opens the sharing menu.

Send the page by email.

Share the page with other applications available on your device (Notes, WhatsApp, ...).

Copybook

View and manage the pages saved in the copybook.

Chronological index of pages.

Convert units of measure and currencies

Length, area, volume, angle, time, speed, fuel consumption, temperature, pressure, mass, energy, power, electric charge, cooking.

Major world market currencies:

- USD US dollar

- JPY Japanese yen

- BGN Bulgarian lev

- CZK Czech koruna

- DKK Danish krone

- GBP Pound sterling

- HUF Hungarian forint

- PLN Polish zloty

- RON Romanian leu

- SEK Swedish krona

- CHF Swiss franc

- ISK Icelandic krona

- NOK Norwegian krone

- HRK Croatian kuna

- RUB Russian rouble

- TRY Turkish lira

- AUD Australian dollar

- BRL Brazilian real

- CAD Canadian dollar

- CNY Chinese yuan renminbi

- HKD Hong Kong Dollar

- IDR Indonesian rupiah

- ILS Israeli shekel

- INR Indian rupee

- KRW South Korean won

- MXN Mexican peso

- MYR Malaysian ringgit

- NZD New Zeland dollar

- PHP Philippine piso

- SGD Singapore dollar

- THB Thai bath

- ZAR South African rand

Update the exchange rate (if an internet connection is available).

Decimal digits from 0 to 9 and above.

Others features

6 languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Simplified Chinese.

User Guide.

5 character heights.

Keys sound activation.

15 high resolution themes (blue waves, blue jeans, black denim, ...).

100% iPad Multitasking.

MathCooker does not contain any advertising and does not require any further purchases.