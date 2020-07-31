Join or Sign In

Math Riddles & Puzzles Game for Android

By Aysel Aydin

Developer's Description

By Aysel Aydin

Math Riddles tests your IQ with mathematical puzzles. Challenge yourself with different levels of math puzzles and stretch the limits of your intelligence. Every IQ game is prepared with an approach of an IQ test.

You can explore your mathematical talent with these math games, which are hidden in geometrical figures. You will train both parts of your brain by exploring the relations between the numbers in the geometrical figures, and you will keep your mind sharp.

Your free time is more meaningful now, with different levels of games suitable for adults and kids.

How to Play Math Game Puzzle?

You will solve the relationship between numbers in the geometrical figures, and complete the missing numbers at the end. Every puzzle and math games have a different level and players who have strong analytical thinking ability, recognize the pattern immediately.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.12

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.1.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
