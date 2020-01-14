X

Math Competition:"Cup of Hope" for iOS

By Jun Lv Free

Developer's Description

By Jun Lv

Primary school second grade mathematical olympiad, a total of 20 classes, massive question bank, problem analysis, online and automatic batch volume rate;

Description

Some of the pupils at school classroom study content spare capacity, appropriate learning some mathematical olympiad has the following benefits:

Is conducive to the development of intelligence, cultivate logical thinking ability, reasoning ability and imagination, can also develop the good habit of working carefully;

Promote comprehensive improve grades, causes the student to obtain psychological advantage, foster self-confidence;

Mathematics is the foundation of science, learning aoshu after entering high school for learning English is very good, a lot of it is for this reason a key school recruit is really a good student;

Olympic math learning is a kind of intellectual games, strengths, never as burden;

"simulation test" for the current grade exam, support online and automatic batch volume rate;

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping