Hello All , are you ready to look after the Pregnant moms and helping them to deliver new born child. So now you got a great opportunity to help and give care to Mother and child, The Mom and child both of them need your constant attention as ,the pregnant mom suffering from pain and the child also need special attention to fight against illness.

Pregnancy is a complex process. While many women have normal pregnancies, but also complications can occur. However, having a complication does not mean that a mother will not have a healthy baby. You have to monitor the pregnant mom closely and take special care of Mother and her child Take good care before, during, and after pregnancy of mother as it is very important. It can help child grow and develop and keep them both healthy. It is the best way to be sure that little one gets a head start on a healthy life.

* Features *

- Character selection.

- Checkup of Pregnant Mom at every month with medical tools such as checking

Blood Pressure, Heart Beats,Sonography, Blood testing and ECG test as well.

- Miscarriage scene during pregnancy.

- Surgical delivery of a child

- Take care of Unhealthy child, provided special care and attention.

- 2 Mini games in different scenes.

- Impressive tools which used during checkup, surgeries.

- Protection of new born child .

- Treating Child's illness and curing the health issue which includes Fever, Cold, Jaundice, Stomach ache, etc.

- Give love and care to the little one.