Enter the Secret Temple, match its countless gems and jewels, and discover a world of magic and adventure!

Deep in the unexplored jungles of the earth stands the mythical Secret Temple - a place so full of gold and jewels that explorers have been tirelessly searching for it for untold ages. But none have been successful in their quest...until now!

Adventure deep into the the depths of the ancient temple and discover treasure beyond your wildest dreams, but beware! The Secret Temple doesn't give up its treasures so easily. Prepare to switch, connect, and match gems and jewels in brain teasing puzzles, overcome dynamic obstacles, and crush the high score in your new favorite puzzle game: Matching Magic Secret Temple!

Inside you will find:

A treasure trove of classic matching fun

Connect 3 or more gems and jewels like opal, ruby, and sapphire to crush and crunch them in clever classic matching game play.

The enticing bling bling of free items

Spin the daily wheel of fortune and glory and discover which free item you will be able to take on your jungle adventure to aid you when you're in need!

A treasure hunt quest of epic proportions

The Secret Temple is filled with hundreds of clever match 3 jewel crush levels that will challenge your skills and help train your brain!

The secret of playing with no wifi

Turns out it's quite the challenge to get wifi in the middle of the jungle, so we made sure you can continue your matching quest even when you have no data!

A precious reward for showing off your matching skills

Solve the Temple's match 3 puzzle games in a clever way to earn the high score and unlock precious free rewards to help you on more difficult levels!

Set out for adventure and explore a cascade of puzzles in the Secret Temple! Solve clever brain teasers, switch and match a cascade of precious jewels, and become the most famous treasure hunter in the world!

Download Matching Magic: Secret Temple today!