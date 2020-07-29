Love cooking, baking & decorating food? We've got the games app just like How our super mom's used to make with all her love and dedication for us! This cooking game will teach you everything you need to know about kitchen recipes in a fun & easy way. Decorate all types of ice creams, cakes, pastries, donuts, cupcakes, Small cakes now and explore the talent in you!

- You can find out exactly what you need for dough, sauce, and topping combinations for pizzas

- If you've got more of a sweet-tooth, not to worry because we've got plenty of Ice Cream recipes to satisfy your love for fudge!

- And if you love Baking, we've got a whole list of Cake recipes from carrot to cheese, pound to spice! If it has flour, eggs, and sugar, then we've got you covered!

- You can make burgers and sandwich with your favorite choice of veggies, cheese, spices, sauces, herbs, and bread. You can also decorate the way you want it.

- Who doesn't love ice creams? You can choose from the type of cones and your favorite flavor scoop with yummy decorations, fruits, toppings, syrup

- We offer mouth-watering free cooking games in every category and flavor you could ever imagine! With all of the savory cooking games that we have, it's simple to adapt your own style and flair to each dish and show off your new cooking skills.

FEATURES OF MASTERCHEF COOKING GAMES ARE:

10 food items to choose from: Burger, 2 types of Ice Cream, Sandwich, 2 types of Cakes, Pizza, Donuts, Pastries, and Cupcakes

Save and share photos and images of your creations

Lots of options and ingredients are available for you to select and make your recipes from

So just grab your spoons, spatulas and start mixing, frying, baking and sauteing with Cooking Games app in a fun and creative way without you worrying!

So what are you waiting for? Download this app now & play, enjoy and explore the chefs inside you