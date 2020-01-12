In reading the novel of the novelist Nakazato Nakayama, I chose the best novel!

Synopsis

Novelist. His real name is Yanosuke (Yasuke). Born in Hamura city, Tokyo. I send a painful boyhood due to my poor family business. After graduating from elementary school high school, Tokyo. It is a telephone exchanger and becomes an elementary school teacher. During this time, it is influenced by Christianity and socialism. In 1905 (Meiji 38), a magazine "Fireball" (Ken) was launched with Shirahayagi Hidehide (Shurayagi Shuuko) and others. A short story "Fuefukugawa" was announced to the same magazine. Next year I joined the "Miyako Shimbun". In 1909 (Meiji 42), I posted numerous works such as "Takano no Yoshito" and so on with the serial novel "Ice Blossom" to the same paper. In 1913 (Taisho 2), we started serializing "Majusatso Pass" with "Miyako Shimbun". After this, this work continues to be inherited until 1941 (the Showa 16) intermittently changing the newspaper. However, a long work (41 volumes) swallowed the late student of the author, and it is still incomplete. 1919 (Taisho 8) year "Newspaper" left the company. While continuing vigorous writing activities, he also publishes various magazines including Dojo and Private School Management as well as "Neighbor Friends". It is said that Tolstoy was strongly influenced throughout his life.