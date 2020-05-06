Master Craft : Multiplayer - It is an open world that millions of players from all over the world work on daily. Each player in the virtual world builds his own universe: land, seas and oceans; on land - landscapes, mountains, parks, houses, farms, cities. On farms, players grow vegetables, fruits, cereals, and pets. It's a good news.

The bad news: some players create Monsters - these are creatures that are designed to destroy what other players built.

This is the initial data, from which it follows that the player, in addition to building his universe, he needs to protect it. Fighting is what even virtual life makes sense.

To build, you need resources - building blocks and tools. Resources are obtained by the player in the mines, or on the battlefield in the fight against Monsters. Defeating Monsters gives you access to resources as a reward.

Speaking of building blocks, there are more than 100 varieties in the game. Moreover: the player himself can create new types of building blocks - set them the size, color and texture.

Using magic portals, mix between strongholds around your possessions, or penetrate underground cities where monsters and monsters hide from daylight.

The game takes place in four modes:

Creative

In this mode, the player stupidly engaged in construction.

Hunting: a player to hunt wild animals and Monsters - this is how he earns his resources. To build your universe from resources.

Survival.

In this mode, the player is chased by Zombies, Skeleton, Spiders, aggressive Mobs and other evil spirits. Victories over Monsters reward the player with resources - the ability to build their own Universe.

Flight.

In this mode, the player flies over the Sandbox, - looks at the worlds created by other players from a bird's eye view.