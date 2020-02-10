X

Mass Effect: Andromeda Nomad ND1 R/C App for iOS

By Performance Designed Products Free

Application for Collector's Edition Mass Effect: Andromeda NOMAD ND1 Remote Control - APP works only with purchased remote control NOMAD ND1.

As an explorer of uncharted worlds, take control of your own officially licensed Collectors Edition NOMAD ND1 remote controllable vehicle featured in Mass Effect: Andromeda. With the Mass Effect: Andromeda NOMAD ND1 RC App, control your Nomad ND1 RC vehicle through your compatible smart device. Access the app to control the direction of your vehicle, switch your vehicles lights on and off and snap photos or record videos while on-the-go with the integrated camera. App users can also control headlamps and activate Mass Effect sounds provided by BioWare.

Mass Effect: Andromeda NOMAD ND1 RC App Features:

-Control your NOMAD ND1 from your phone

Use the hassle-free app to control your officially licensed NOMAD ND1 through your phone! Featuring 6 wheel drive with front and rear steering, you can easily control the direction and speed of your vehicle.

-Switch lights ON/OFF

Through the app, switch lights ON and OFF, control headlamps, and show off the accurate detail of your very own NOMAD ND1.

-Take photos & record video

Snap photos or record videos with the integrated camera! As an explorer of uncharted worlds, you can save your favorites and easily share photos and videos with friends.

-Activate Mass Effect sounds

When using the app, youll hear sound effects provided by BioWare to complete the full in-game experience.

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 15
Downloads Last Week 0
