Mask3: Beat Plague! Virus & Infection games! for Android

By Editale Free

By Editale

Are you searching for candy games 2020? No time for that! - It's high time to stop these dirty games of spreading infection 2!

Become a TRUE doctor in order to defeat such a plague of 2020.

Be brave and brainy enough to match 3 pills right. As every true doctor - you are limited in time and number of actions. Use nano bombs and ultra pills to speed up your progress.

If you're still determined to win Doctor vs Infection games, here are more details for you:

- Addictive Match Three - Complete tons of challenging levels and unlock new viruses!

- TRUE Doctor's Career Ladder: real milestones in doctor's profession!

- Amazing Graphics: realistic viruses, shiny pills, and the cutest doctors youve ever seen!

- Daily Bonuses - For 3 match games fans. Win rewards with daily spins!

- Zingy Gameplay - easy to learn, hard to master!

- Play FREE games and stop infection 2 save the world!

- Crazy Obstacles - Play with varying game objectives and dozens of entertaining obstacles.

- Cool Boosters - Blast & solve virus puzzles with your match three solving skills.

- Exciting Rewards - Match three in a row and blast barriers to collect stars & move forward!

- Play Offline - Play Mask 3 match games anytime and anywhere. No wifi required!

Let's talk: hello@editale.com ^^

What's new in version 1.1

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
