Bring your Marvin's Magic set to life with this amazing magic app. Many of the props in your set can be enhanced with Augmented Reality, interactive magic tricks and even video instructions. Register your product by using this app to scan the QR code (found in the instructions booklet) and gain access to bonus features such as video instructions and augmented reality illusions.

For 30 Years Marvin's Magic has been Number One for Magic Worldwide. This innovative application works in conjunction with most Marvin's Magic sets keeping you up to date with the wonderful World of Marvin's Magic.