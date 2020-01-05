X

Marvin's Magic for iOS

By Starz-UK Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By Starz-UK Ltd

Bring your Marvin's Magic set to life with this amazing magic app. Many of the props in your set can be enhanced with Augmented Reality, interactive magic tricks and even video instructions. Register your product by using this app to scan the QR code (found in the instructions booklet) and gain access to bonus features such as video instructions and augmented reality illusions.

For 30 Years Marvin's Magic has been Number One for Magic Worldwide. This innovative application works in conjunction with most Marvin's Magic sets keeping you up to date with the wonderful World of Marvin's Magic.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.4

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

