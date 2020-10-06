Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Mars Vpn(Always Free For use) Fast Secret for Android

By Mars Vps Free

Developer's Description

By Mars Vps

Mars VPN, forever free science net.

The current function

1. Hide your real IP address and use public IP addresses to access the network anonymously

Use secure encryption algorithms to encrypt your network data

3. Fluent access to sites like Google, YouTube, and Facebook

4. Unlock the game area limit and play the game freely

5. Multiple global routes

6. Simple page and simple operation;

Disclaimer:

1. Our software is only for scientific research, learning, education and all other legitimate purposes

2. All ACTS that violate the laws of your country and the country where the server is located are strictly prohibited

3. The use of the software shall be deemed as approval of the entire contents of this statement

Please comment 5* to support developers!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.2.03

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.3.2.03

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now