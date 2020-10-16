Men who want to marry Thai Women have often concluded with the local Women. They come from all professional groups, but not from the upper classes of society. Most of them are not wealthy.

Therefore, you cannot afford adventures with suspicious Thai women. You are seriously looking for a Thai woman who is honest, loves him and can be relied on.

Unfortunately, many men still think they can get a serious Thai woman 30 years younger from Thailand.

This is only possible to a limited extent if you only live in Thailand.

But keep in mind, a very young Thai woman will never be able to love an old man, even if one lives in Thailand.

These relationships are a pure symbiosis. She enjoys a better life, he enjoys her youth.

She could be his daughter, so worlds separate them. She has other interests that he doesn't understand as an old man. She cannot understand his interests and values.