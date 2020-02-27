X

Marmok's Team Monster Crush for iOS

By Danil Burkov Free

Developer's Description

By Danil Burkov

Cool, crazy and awesome adventure with your favorite blogger! Join him right now!

* Upgrade Marmok and his team, use your skills, defeat epic bosses!

* Accumulate your power to become the best and hit the TV at the end of the video of Marmok!

* Get ready for online tournaments where you can get unique rewards!

* Get diamonds - back off and collect all 35 magic scrolls to achieve maximum power!

* Check out these beautiful game locations, cool monsters, and a great sense of humor that will not let you get bored!

ATTENTION! Our game is free-to-play, but it includes in-game purchases for real money.

In accordance with the privacy policy, access to the game is provided to persons over 12 years old.

Our game uses a permanent Internet connection.

Privacy Policy: https://taptics.pro/en/privacy_policy_marmokteam

Terms of Service: https://taptics.pro/en/terms_of_use_marmokteam

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9.7

General

Release February 27, 2020
Date Added February 27, 2020
Version 2.9.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 21
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Help three resilient mates escape from the grumpy Inspector by dashing and dodging.
iOS
Subway Surfers

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Join Crazy Dave on a crazy adventure where you'll meet, greet and defeat legions of zombies from the dawn of time to the end of days.
iOS
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Angry Birds Star Wars II

$0.99
Join the pork side! For the first time ever play as the pigs.
iOS
Angry Birds Star Wars II

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping