Cool, crazy and awesome adventure with your favorite blogger! Join him right now!
* Upgrade Marmok and his team, use your skills, defeat epic bosses!
* Accumulate your power to become the best and hit the TV at the end of the video of Marmok!
* Get ready for online tournaments where you can get unique rewards!
* Get diamonds - back off and collect all 35 magic scrolls to achieve maximum power!
* Check out these beautiful game locations, cool monsters, and a great sense of humor that will not let you get bored!
ATTENTION! Our game is free-to-play, but it includes in-game purchases for real money.
In accordance with the privacy policy, access to the game is provided to persons over 12 years old.
Our game uses a permanent Internet connection.
Privacy Policy: https://taptics.pro/en/privacy_policy_marmokteam
Terms of Service: https://taptics.pro/en/terms_of_use_marmokteam
