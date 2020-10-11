Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Discover the best of British food with the Marks & Spencer food app. Have it delivered on the same day if youre located in one the following areas:
Emirates Hills
Jumeirah Islands
Jumeirah Village Circle
Jumeirah Village Triangle
Jumeirah Golf Estate
Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)
Jumeirah Park
The Greens
The Meadows
The Springs
The Lakes
Motor City
Dubai Sports City
Arabian Ranches
Barsha Heights
Al Barsha South
Al Barsha 1
Al Barsha 2
Al Barsha 3
Al Furjan
Discovery Gardens
The Gardens
Jumeirah Beach Residence
Dubai Marina
Palm Jumeirah
Well be expanding to other delivery areas soon, so stay tuned.
Whether youre looking for meat, fish or seafood for your next Sunday roast or dinner party, or ready-made sauces for easy weeknight meals, weve got you covered. Theres also an extensive selection of desserts, biscuits and pastries that will pair perfectly with our teas, coffees and other beverages.
Weve also made healthy eating a lot easier, explore our range of low fat, high protein products, or if you have any strict nutrient or ingredient criteria, choose from our Made Without Wheat or gluten-free products.
Take your pick from our 2 convenient delivery services: Same-day delivery (Order before 2pm for delivery between 3pm & 9pm) & Next-day delivery (Order after 2pm for delivery between 3pm & 9pm).
The Marks & Spencer food app is currently available in the UAE only.