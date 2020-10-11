Join or Sign In

Marks & Spencer Food - UAE for iOS

By Al-Futtaim Group Free

Developer's Description

By Al-Futtaim Group

Discover the best of British food with the Marks & Spencer food app. Have it delivered on the same day if youre located in one the following areas:

Emirates Hills

Jumeirah Islands

Jumeirah Village Circle

Jumeirah Village Triangle

Jumeirah Golf Estate

Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)

Jumeirah Park

The Greens

The Meadows

The Springs

The Lakes

Motor City

Dubai Sports City

Arabian Ranches

Barsha Heights

Al Barsha South

Al Barsha 1

Al Barsha 2

Al Barsha 3

Al Furjan

Discovery Gardens

The Gardens

Jumeirah Beach Residence

Dubai Marina

Palm Jumeirah

Well be expanding to other delivery areas soon, so stay tuned.

Whether youre looking for meat, fish or seafood for your next Sunday roast or dinner party, or ready-made sauces for easy weeknight meals, weve got you covered. Theres also an extensive selection of desserts, biscuits and pastries that will pair perfectly with our teas, coffees and other beverages.

Weve also made healthy eating a lot easier, explore our range of low fat, high protein products, or if you have any strict nutrient or ingredient criteria, choose from our Made Without Wheat or gluten-free products.

Take your pick from our 2 convenient delivery services: Same-day delivery (Order before 2pm for delivery between 3pm & 9pm) & Next-day delivery (Order after 2pm for delivery between 3pm & 9pm).

The Marks & Spencer food app is currently available in the UAE only.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.5

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
