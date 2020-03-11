Market for CS GO - Monitor prices of skins & items from Counter Strike Global Offensive on STEAM Community - Lite version

Whether you are a SELLER or a BUYER of CS items, this is a perfect app for you!

EARN or SAVE money with this app!

Including CHROMA 3 CASE !

Market for CS GO allows you to keep an eye on the prices Counter-Strike: Global Offensive items on the Steam Community Market. If you fancy getting great deals on items simply set up your alerts, you will be notified the second the price drops below your anticipated value. Market for CS GO is also a helpful tool to analyze the Steam Community Market. Take advantage of all advanced options to never miss out the deals you were waiting for!

WATCH LIST

Gives you a quick view of market information and the real-time prices of items you are currently watching. You can also check and change your alerts in this tab and access advanced market information.

ITEMS LIST - More than 5,000 CS GO items!

Allows you to look through the items of your favourite game and use the search option if you know what you are looking for, it contains the name of the items and their pictures. If you found something interesting just add it to your Watch List.

SPECIAL APP THEME BASED ON THE GAME STYLE!

When using this app you can feel like you are playing CS GO. We prepared this special and unique theme just for you! The icon and even the font are inspired by your favourite game!

ADVANCED MARKET INFORMATION

Chart line with prices from all days!

Chart bar with prices from the last days!

Animated and dynamic charts!

Overview of the detailed market information and statistics of the items!

Price history of the items check how the price changed overtime, every price change is registered together with the exact time!

Link to the page of the item on STEAM!

PRICE ALERTS - Unlimited customizable alerts!

Set unlimited amount of alerts! Including price change alerts and price difference alerts, customize them all to meet your needs! Youll get an alert in the app when you are using it or a notification outside the app!

PRICE DIFFERENCE ALERTS allow you to to monitor how the prices change

PRICE CHANGE ALERTS notify you when the price drops below or raises over your anticipated value

BACKGROUND MONITORING

The application monitors the game market in the background, you wont need to check the app every few minutes, youll get an notification as soon as the deal you were waiting for appears!

16 CURRENCIES to monitor the prices in - USD, GBP, EUR, RUB, BRL, NOK, MYR, SGD, JPY, THB, PHP, IDR, MXN, TRY, CAD, NZD!

HELP TOPICS - there are various help topics in the help tab to make it easy for you to take advantage of all advanced options!

APP BADGE NUMBER - when the application is not opened and there will be new price alerts for the items from your Watch List the Badge Number will increase. If you'll miss any price alerts, the Badge Number will remind you to check them out in the app!

SHARING ITEM MARKET INFORMATION ON FACEBOOK

CROSS DEVICE and CROSS RESOLUTION - this app works smoothly on every device and resolution!