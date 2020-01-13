X

Marios & Tonys Pizza for Android

Marios & Tonys Pizza app provides our loyal customers with great tools for our locations in North Carolina. Earn points for all your purchases at any of our locations. When youre on the road, find the closest location and order online for pickup with ease. Also enjoy games, mobile scratch cards and great special offers and prizes.

For years, we've used our passion for pizza to make the best pies. We think we've got a pretty solid formula. With a few awards here and there and a whole lot of smiles at each of our locations, we keep our patrons coming back for more. All of our pizzas start with hand-tossed dough, expertly crafted to have that perfect crisp-to-soft ratio. Our rich, tasty, made-fresh-daily sauce turns ordinary pizzas into Mario's and Tonys Pizzas. Truly, we believe there's nothing like it. Before baking, we add select cheeses, fresh vegetables and your choice of other toppings. The final result stays true to that New York style. A crust that's soft yet crisp to the bite, and sturdy to hold. A cheese that melts so perfectly, it sometimes doesn't want to leave the pie. Then, a first bite so delicious, that you have no choice but to take a second.

