Mario's Walkden for iOS

By Touch2Success Free

Developer's Description

By Touch2Success

Welcome to Marios Walkden

Welcome to Marios brand new app, where you can order Manchesters tastiest Pizzas, Kebabs, Burgers and other delicious dishes online and have it delivered or collected at your convenience!

At Marios we only use the finest fresh ingredients and all our food is prepared daily to ensure you receive the highest quality possible - try and see for yourself. We also have some great value Meal Deals all available for collection or home delivery!

Quality, Service and Enjoyment is our Business!

Based at 4 Bridgewater Road, Walkden, M28 3JE, Manchester, we provide tasty takeaways, collections and deliveries to most of Manchester.Feel like picking up the phone to order? No problem! Call us on 0161 702 0400.

Not only can you order online and pay by cash, you can also use our secure and trusted PayPal online payment system to pay for your orders, all done online!

If you have any questions regarding any of our dishes, or help on how to use our app, feel free to use the contact us form to enquire, or simply pick up the phone and call us! Well be seeing you soon!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.4

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 7.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
