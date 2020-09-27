A versatile sailing dashboard for your Android Smartphone and Wear OS smart watch. The handheld GPS speedometer interface lets you record your journeys, automates your logbook, and assists you in estimating journey times.

Here are some of the outstanding features of Mariner GPS Dashboard:

Journey recording for keeping track of times, mileage, routes and performance.

Adaptable speedometer gauge for kinds of marine vessels. Customise the speedometer scale from 12 to 1200 units.

Cloud storage lets to synchronise your journeys and saved places between devices.

Automated logbook collects position and weather and engine running time between regular intervals.

Five speed units for easy conversion between imperial and metric units: miles per hour, kilometres per hour, knots/nautical miles, meters per second and feet per second.

Travel time estimation tool calculates how long your journeys will take at any specified speed and set a course on the map to guide you on your way.

Live ambient wind display for real-time general weather awareness

Location sharing in decimal degrees and Degree-Minute-Second (DMS) notation.

Hybrid and satellite maps to rediscover your journeys with all the great features of Google Maps.

Gyroscopic map controls see your surroundings in perspective.

Weather warnings when bad weather may affect your speedometer accuracy.

Compass display for freestyle explorers.

Walk detection automatically stops your speedometer when you walk away from your vessel.

Portrait display layout optimised for marine transportation.

Import and export journey records to share data between different devices.

Smartwatch app complete with all the greatest features in a compact display.

Designed as part of the Watch & Navy RAMS (Road Air Marine Speedometer) series to provide better speed and situational awareness to pilots of marine craft, and to make your journeys more memorable.

System requirements

Android 7.0 (Nougat) and up.

Minimum display size 1080 x 1920 @ 420dpi

Usage Precaution

Using an RAMS GPS dashboard will consume your battery power very quickly. Please ensure that your device is plugged in before prolonged use.

For Android 7.0+ and GPS enabled Wear OS smartwatches. Designed and developed in London by Watch & Navy Ltd.