Marijuana.ai for iOS

By 3D SHARE LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By 3D SHARE LIMITED

The marijuana check in app!

Marijuana.ai is the social app for all fans who like to smoke or eat cannabis and cannabis based products.

Let people know what you're up to, with whom & where.

Discover your ideal weed strains, tinctures, topicals, concentrates, or pot edibles based on what your friends are enjoying.

Use the Finder and its integrated map to locate where they are, who they are with and what they are enjoying!

We love weed as much as you, follow news features at marijuana.ai, or download the app and check in with your friends!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.07

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 3.07

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

