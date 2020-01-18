Your money is at your fingertips with the Marcus app. Enjoy fast, easy access to your Marcus by Goldman Sachs products including savings accounts, CDs and personal loans, in just a few taps. The Marcus app helps make banking easy: check your balances, track your progress, make transfers, payments, and more with quick access using Face ID or Touch ID. With a smart design, intuitive interface, and simple visualizations, this free app is another way were here to help you make the most of your money. This app is only available for U.S. based accounts.

Grow your money:

Schedule and track deposits and withdrawals to and from your high-yield Marcus Online Savings Account.

Manage the maturity of your Certificates of Deposit through the Maturity Center.

Create and manage recurring transfers to automate your savings.

Review recent savings transactions, track your transfers and see how much interest youve earned this year.

Convenient access to monthly statements and tax documents.

Manage your loan:

Check your remaining loan balance on your Marcus Personal Loan.

Make a payment and schedule future payments.

See what youve paid to principal versus interest.

Enroll in and manage AutoPay.

Multi-level security features:

Fast and secure account access with Touch ID and Face ID.

Protected by 128-bit SSL encryption and multi-factor authentication.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is on your side:

Were backed by 150 years of Goldman Sachs financial expertise.

All loans and savings products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

The Marcus app is brought to you by the creators of the Clarity Money budget manager.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs has excellent rates on its savings account and CDs. NerdWallet

Marcus by Goldman Sachs was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Personal Loan Satisfaction Study.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs has been consistent about keeping its APY competitive in its savings account. Bankrate

4.9 out of 5 user rating for Marcus Personal Loans on CreditKarma.com

Marcus by Goldman Sachs received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Personal Loan Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with the personal loan experience. For J.D. Power 2019 award information, visit https://jdpower.com/awards.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is a brand of Goldman Sachs Bank USA. All loans and deposit products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch. 2020 Goldman Sachs Bank USA. All rights reserved. Member FDIC. Equal opportunity lender.

Face ID and Touch ID are registered trademarks of Apple, Inc.