Food & Beverage Trends in 2019: Top Tips and Strategies

The 2019 Marcum Food & Beverage Summit brings together the best and brightest in our field food and beverage executives gathering with others in the industry for an evening of networking and vital information.

Our panel will discuss the latest trends in the industry, which used to change slowly and allow the opportunity to spend time making well-informed decisions. How can food & beverage companies adapt now that changes in trends happen so rapidly?

The Marcum Food & Beverage Summit is an essential event for industry executives looking to foster growth, encourage dialogue, and inspire creative thinking.

September 10, 2019

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Convene Conference Center

730 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10017