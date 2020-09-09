Join or Sign In

Marathi Stickers for WhatsApp | for Android

By Royal Tiger Free

Developer's Description

By Royal Tiger

Now express your felling with Marathi Stickers. Send Lovely Sticker to your Friend.

Top Marathi Stickers - WAStickerApps is app contains Variety of Marathi text Stickers such as Greetings, daily words, Festivals.

Top Marathi Stickers - WAStickerApps app is help you add your own personal sticker packs and share it with your friends and social groups.

Express your feelings/words in Marathi Language with handpicked stickers, emojis on the popular social media apps. You can directly share our stickers easily to your friends.

Top Marathi Stickers - WAStickerApps include following sticker packs :

- Marathi Greeting Stickers

- Marathi Stickers

- Diwali Stickers

- Boys Nicknames Stickers

- Marathi Birthday Wishes

- Mumbai hangout Stickers

- Shivaji Maharaj Stickers

- Tease, stickerapps, sticker, emoji, Marathi emojis stickers, whastapp

Feature List:

1] Easy to Use User Interface

2] Attractive Images

3] Easy to Share

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

