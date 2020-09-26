Sign in to add and modify your software
Maps & Mods Bikini Bottom For mcpe .
Bikini Bottom is map for MCPE (Minecraft PE) made for the fans of SpongeBob. This map includes everything from Sponge Bob own pineapple house to the Bikini Bottom Mall., then you will be able to play a custom map with: SpongeBob's house, workplace and City Mall.
Enjoy the best version of Bikini Bottom Map . Bikini Bottom is a beautiful city under the sea where live Spongebob and his friends. This map include a detail Pineapple House of Spongebob, Patrick's house (yes, it's a rock), Squidward's house and more.
You can download the skins of the SquarePant friends and Sponge Mod Skin for your character to get a more realistic world.
You can finally go jellyfish hunting with SpongeBob and his friends.
This version of Bikini Bottom Map is the most realistic and similar to the one you have watched in the animated TV series .
places to visit in Bikini Bottom :
Spongebob's house
Squidward's house
Patrick's house
Sandy's treedome
Betsy Krabs' house
Mr. Krab's house
Grandma SquarePant's house
Jellyfish Fields
Lighthouse
Shady Shoal's rest home
Flying Dutchman's ship
Bargn'N-Mart
Toy Barrel
Bikini Bottom Mall
Chum Bucket
Krusty Krab
Kelpshake
Bikini Bottom International Airport
Bikini Bottom Dump
First Nautical Bank
Bikini Bottom Hospital
Mrs. Puff's boating school
Bikini Bottom Jail
Bikini Bottom police department
Fish Hooks Park
Glove World
Sea Needle
Goo Lagoon
Giant Turbine
Chum Caverns
Weenie Hut Juniors
Super Weenie Hut Juniors
The Salty Spitoon
Main Drain
Rock Bottom
Bikini Atoll
Mermalair
Nowhere Dimension
City Buildings
Kelp Forest
Disclaimer :
This is an unofficial map application for Minecraft Pocket Edition. This application is not affiliated in any way with Mojang AB. The Minecraft Name are all property of their respectful owner. All rights reserved. In accordance with http://account.mojang.com/documents/brand_guidelines