Maps & Mods Bikini Bottom For mcpe .

Bikini Bottom is map for MCPE (Minecraft PE) made for the fans of SpongeBob. This map includes everything from Sponge Bob own pineapple house to the Bikini Bottom Mall., then you will be able to play a custom map with: SpongeBob's house, workplace and City Mall.

Enjoy the best version of Bikini Bottom Map . Bikini Bottom is a beautiful city under the sea where live Spongebob and his friends. This map include a detail Pineapple House of Spongebob, Patrick's house (yes, it's a rock), Squidward's house and more.

You can download the skins of the SquarePant friends and Sponge Mod Skin for your character to get a more realistic world.

You can finally go jellyfish hunting with SpongeBob and his friends.

This version of Bikini Bottom Map is the most realistic and similar to the one you have watched in the animated TV series .

places to visit in Bikini Bottom :

Spongebob's house

Squidward's house

Patrick's house

Sandy's treedome

Betsy Krabs' house

Mr. Krab's house

Grandma SquarePant's house

Jellyfish Fields

Lighthouse

Shady Shoal's rest home

Flying Dutchman's ship

Bargn'N-Mart

Toy Barrel

Bikini Bottom Mall

Chum Bucket

Krusty Krab

Kelpshake

Bikini Bottom International Airport

Bikini Bottom Dump

First Nautical Bank

Bikini Bottom Hospital

Mrs. Puff's boating school

Bikini Bottom Jail

Bikini Bottom police department

Fish Hooks Park

Glove World

Sea Needle

Goo Lagoon

Giant Turbine

Chum Caverns

Weenie Hut Juniors

Super Weenie Hut Juniors

The Salty Spitoon

Main Drain

Rock Bottom

Bikini Atoll

Mermalair

Nowhere Dimension

City Buildings

Kelp Forest

Disclaimer :

This is an unofficial map application for Minecraft Pocket Edition. This application is not affiliated in any way with Mojang AB. The Minecraft Name are all property of their respectful owner. All rights reserved. In accordance with http://account.mojang.com/documents/brand_guidelines