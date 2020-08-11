Sign in to add and modify your software
You love Manga and you looking for an easy manga reader app to read manga online on smartphone?
Read Manga is a free manga reader app that is packed with a lot of features to make your manga reading experience amazing.
All manga on Manga Reader Offline Without WiFi are free to read
APP FEATURES:
Read manga so smooth
Beauty UI/UX
Smart search
Easy discovery
Support 2 reading direction: Vertical, Horizontal ( Left to Right, Right to Left)
Always updating and easy to use
Offers the best personalization features available
Saving your favorite or Save Manga to read later
Download Manga to read Manga offline
And many more interesting other features ...
All features are available for free.
Download & enjoy Manga Reader : Free & Offline Without WiFi app now.
If you think the content of some manga are objectionable, please feedback to report it to us. Thanks
*** DISCLAIMER ***
WebComics and MangaReader does not host any content and simply links out to Manga translations around the web.
The application provides reading and downloading for non-commercial use purposes only. All books & texts are legal and are under a Creative Commons license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)