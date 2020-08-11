Join or Sign In

Manga Reader : Free & Offline Without WiFi for Android

By Pxtech media Free

You love Manga and you looking for an easy manga reader app to read manga online on smartphone?

Read Manga is a free manga reader app that is packed with a lot of features to make your manga reading experience amazing.

All manga on Manga Reader Offline Without WiFi are free to read

APP FEATURES:

Read manga so smooth

Beauty UI/UX

Smart search

Easy discovery

Support 2 reading direction: Vertical, Horizontal ( Left to Right, Right to Left)

Always updating and easy to use

Offers the best personalization features available

Saving your favorite or Save Manga to read later

Download Manga to read Manga offline

And many more interesting other features ...

All features are available for free.

Download & enjoy Manga Reader : Free & Offline Without WiFi app now.

If you think the content of some manga are objectionable, please feedback to report it to us. Thanks

*** DISCLAIMER ***

WebComics and MangaReader does not host any content and simply links out to Manga translations around the web.

The application provides reading and downloading for non-commercial use purposes only. All books & texts are legal and are under a Creative Commons license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 6.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
