Manchester United Wallpaper - HD & 4K for Android

By Volve Soft Free

Developer's Description

By Volve Soft

Hundreds of HD & 4K - 2020 Manchester United Wallpapers decorate your phone.

FEATURES:

* In the 'Set as Wallpaper' menu, select the wallpaper.

* You can save the wallpaper to your Gallery to click 'Download'.

* You can review the Wallpapers 'Favorites' and save them to your Favorites. So when you log in later, cause your favorite wallpapers without searching again.

* You can review 'Share' and share it with your loved ones.

* You can evaluate the wallpaper to design 'points'.

*** INFORMATION: Applied works without internet. Unlike internetless wallpapers apps, hundreds of wallpaper additional information every day. An internet connection is required to enable these new wallpapers and other features. Select your 'DOWNLOAD' phone in the app to use wallpapers without internet connection wallpaper to your phone gallery

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
