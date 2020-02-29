X

Mama Fu's Asian House for Android

By Paytronix Systems Free

Earn reward points on every purchase with the Mama Fu's Funatic Rewards Club.

Top 5 Reasons to download the Funatic Rewards App:

- Earn $5 in credits for every $75 you spend.

- Order takeout or delivery and easily pay through the app, then track your delivery online!

- Participate in sweepstakes, receive exclusive offers and receive a surprise on your birthday.

- Receive a free appetizer just for signing up!

- Send digital gift cards to friends and family.

What's new in version 20.8.2020021401

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 20.8.2020021401

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
