Mallons.com Promotional for iOS

By Refresh Mobile Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By Refresh Mobile Ltd

Since 1981, Mallon's provides Promotional Clothing & Products for "HANDS ON" ADVERTISING That Works 24 Hours/Day, 365 Days/Year, Year after Year.. For Over 30 Years, Mallon's has been Helping its Clients Find the Right Promotional Clothing & Products for Every Marketing Need & Budget.

PROMOTIONAL CLOTHING & PRODUCT MARKETING FACTS:

* 82.6% of People Recall the Branding on their Personal Promotional Products.

* 74% of People Used Promotional Products in their Workplace.

* 58% of People Hang on to their Promotional Products.

* 1 in 4 People Walk Around with Promotional Products Every Day.

* Promotional Product Marketing has a 15-50% Greater Recall than Any Other Forms of Marketing such as: Radio, Television, Newspaper & Billboards Ads.

* Promotional Product Marketing is the least expensive method to use to advertise and get your Brand &/or Message out to your new & existing customers, since you choose the quantity and pricing per item(s) that best fits your marketing budget, which can be as low as $200-300 per campaign that then lasts over a long repeat period of time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
