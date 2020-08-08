Since 1981, Mallon's provides Promotional Clothing & Products for "HANDS ON" ADVERTISING That Works 24 Hours/Day, 365 Days/Year, Year after Year.. For Over 30 Years, Mallon's has been Helping its Clients Find the Right Promotional Clothing & Products for Every Marketing Need & Budget.

PROMOTIONAL CLOTHING & PRODUCT MARKETING FACTS:

* 82.6% of People Recall the Branding on their Personal Promotional Products.

* 74% of People Used Promotional Products in their Workplace.

* 58% of People Hang on to their Promotional Products.

* 1 in 4 People Walk Around with Promotional Products Every Day.

* Promotional Product Marketing has a 15-50% Greater Recall than Any Other Forms of Marketing such as: Radio, Television, Newspaper & Billboards Ads.

* Promotional Product Marketing is the least expensive method to use to advertise and get your Brand &/or Message out to your new & existing customers, since you choose the quantity and pricing per item(s) that best fits your marketing budget, which can be as low as $200-300 per campaign that then lasts over a long repeat period of time.

Mallon's Provides "HANDS ON" ADVERTISING That Works 24 Hours/Day, 365 Days/Year, Year after Year.

Please Browse Online at: www.MALLONS.com to view Over 500,000 Promotional Products & Clothing Ideas.

All Promotional Products & Clothing on our website can be easily placed in your own Quote "Shopping Cart" that is sent directly to us upon Check Out for us to Verify and Get Back to you with our Best Recommended Ideas, Pricing & Expert Advise.

Our Experienced Staff Strives to Ensure that all its Clients are treated with excellent and timely customer service, are keep up to date on the latest trends & ideas and that All Individual Orders are done to each of our Client's Complete Satisfaction ... Guaranteed!

Please Sign Up for our Company Newsletter. Sign Up is located at the bottom of our Home Page. Get the Latest Seasonal News on Industry & Regional Related Trends, Statistics, Specials & Hot New Ideas.see less For Over 30 Years, Mallon's has been Helping its Clients Find the Right Promotional Clothing & Products for Every Marketing Need & Budget.

Mallon's Provides "HANDS ON" ADVERTISING That Works 24 Hours/Day, 365 Days/Year, Year after Year.

Please Browse Online at: www.MALLONS.com to view Over 500,000 Promotional Clothing & Product Ideas.

All Promotional Clothing & Products on our website can be easily placed in your own Quote "Shopping Cart" that is sent directly to us upon Check Out for us to Verify and Get Back to you with our Best Recommended Ideas, Pricing & Expert Advise.

Our Experienced Staff Strives to Ensure that all its Clients are treated with excellent and timely customer service, are keep up to date on the latest trends & ideas and that All Individual Orders are done to each of our Client's Complete Satisfaction ... Guaranteed!

Please Sign Up for our Company Newsletter. Sign Up is located at the bottom of our Home Page. Get the Latest Seasonal News on Industry & Regional Related Trends, Statistics, Specials & Hot New Ideas.see less