Mali Radio Music & News for Android

By AMSApps Free

Developer's Description

By AMSApps

Listen to top Mali Radio. Music, Talk, Sports and News on your android device.

Now over 25 live streams!

Easy to use app with instant share function.

Turns radio automatically off, when you receive a call!

To share radio stations, press long and click "share"

This is a FREE ad supported App, but without any annoying push ads!

I recommend a fast internet connection for top app performance. Wifi, 4G, etc.

I have tested the app and all stations are working without skipping. If you still find errors, please report them to me.

Thank you and enjoy!

NOTE! If you see "Error Accessing Audio File", after "buffering", please try again later! Some stations are not a 100% reliable and/or have a max. limit of listeners.

When you exit the app while a radio station is still active and playing, you can see a small music note in the notification bar. That is how you can get back to the app and either stop or change the station. App will not be listed in Task Manager.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

