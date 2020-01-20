X

Malaysia TV Schedule & Guide for iOS

By Ghery Gunawan Free

Developer's Description

By Ghery Gunawan

Always live and updated TV Listing Guide for Malaysia TV channels.

Access to On Air programs of all Malay TV Channels by single click!

Quick search function to find channel or program you want to watch.

Add your favorite TV channel to your favorites and reach directly from main screen next time.

Set the timer for the TV show you want to watch and get reminder when its Live!

All TV listings synchronized with your device time, no need additional setting.

TV1, TV2, TV3, NTV7, 8TV, TV9, Astro and other channels in Entertainment, Movies, Music, Sports, News and other categories.

The most complete, most comprehensive and most up to date free live tv guide and listing for Malaysia TV Channels.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping