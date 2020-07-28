Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Latest Malaysia News in English & streaming Malaysian Radio today at your fingertips, with notifications support! Get breaking Malaysian News including updates on its economy, immigrations, prime minister Najib Razak, relations with USA/Donald Trump plus other countries such as China & Singapore, technology, oil and much more. Individual news sections dedicated to top cities Kuala Lumpur, George Town, Ipoh plus others will keep you informed about local news happenings. Stay up-to-date with corporate news from the largest Malaysian companies including Petronas, Maybank, Tenaga and others.
Main features include:
* Latest Malaysian News in English today plus local updates from Kuala Lumpur, George Town, Ipoh, Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya
* 5 Streaming Malay radio stations including folk music, news/talk and others
* Informative and interesting videos about Malaysia on food, travel & other topics
* Top Malaysian companies news
* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines
Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version via an in-app purchase which provides the following additional benefits:
* No in-app ads
* Additional Malaysia News per section
* News coverage for additional cities including Johor Bahru, Malacca, Kota Kinabalu, Alor Setar and Kuala Terengganu