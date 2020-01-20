Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Train Map. Malaysia Train map for Komuter, LRT, MRT and monorail is useful when travelling in Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley. Getting started is simple, just browse train station from offline map, or search the station by using the filter function. You can also navigate to any station using map.

Download the application now.

Feature:

Offline KL Train map

Update MRT, LRT, KTM Komputer , ERL KLIA transit route

Pin, Pan , move and Zoom functionality

New modern material design interface.

New high HD map quality with small footprint (updated Map Oct 2016)

New Kuala Lumpur MRT map.

New Fare for LRT and Monorail

New train frequency and operating hour detail.

New simple Interactive map.

Push Notification

Suitable for daily traveler and tourist.