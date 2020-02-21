X

Malayalam Text & Image Editor for Android

By Team Four Big Brothers Free

Developer's Description

By Team Four Big Brothers

Malayalam Troll and Greetings Maker is a complete image editor application.

Using this app which you can create your own Trolls and Greetings and share them with all your friends.

This app specially designed for Malayalees to create own Trolls and Greetings easily.

* Remove Our Watermark (Free And Paid)

* Pick Images from your Album to Generate Trolls and Greetings

* Comes with 3000 Film scene

* 5 Greetings Templates

* Add Texts with 10 Malayalam and 10 English Fonts

* 200+ Downloadable Malayalam And English Fonts

* A huge selection of Stickers, Memes, Clip arts, Frames

* Can draw your own pencil sketch

* Easy share in WhatsApp, FaceBook, email, and other installed apps

* Share your trolls and greetings as public

* Mark your favorite trolls and greetings

* Water mark option

* Adjust text color and size

* Easily create complex Trolls and Greetings easily

* Move Images, captions anywhere you want and add your own

* Image Cropping

* Choose background as Patterns

* Add and adjust color of borders for texts

* SEARCH / Filter you can find you favorite images in seconds

* New Images and templates will added regularly!

* Easy to Use

Permission Details:

in-app-billing for removing watermark by paying rs 30/300/500

read-contacts/profile for inviting friends to remove watermark for free (optional)

Please contact us at +91-7736232006 via WhatsApp if you need any support.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.919

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 4.919

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping