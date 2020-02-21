Malayalam Troll and Greetings Maker is a complete image editor application.

Using this app which you can create your own Trolls and Greetings and share them with all your friends.

This app specially designed for Malayalees to create own Trolls and Greetings easily.

* Remove Our Watermark (Free And Paid)

* Pick Images from your Album to Generate Trolls and Greetings

* Comes with 3000 Film scene

* 5 Greetings Templates

* Add Texts with 10 Malayalam and 10 English Fonts

* 200+ Downloadable Malayalam And English Fonts

* A huge selection of Stickers, Memes, Clip arts, Frames

* Can draw your own pencil sketch

* Easy share in WhatsApp, FaceBook, email, and other installed apps

* Share your trolls and greetings as public

* Mark your favorite trolls and greetings

* Water mark option

* Adjust text color and size

* Easily create complex Trolls and Greetings easily

* Move Images, captions anywhere you want and add your own

* Image Cropping

* Choose background as Patterns

* Add and adjust color of borders for texts

* SEARCH / Filter you can find you favorite images in seconds

* New Images and templates will added regularly!

* Easy to Use

Permission Details:

in-app-billing for removing watermark by paying rs 30/300/500

read-contacts/profile for inviting friends to remove watermark for free (optional)

Please contact us at +91-7736232006 via WhatsApp if you need any support.