Malayalam SMS application contains Malayalam text messages, Images and videos in Malayalam font (20000+). You can share all these in social medias and also in SMS, Email, Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Instagram and anywhere in the world..

It have inbuilt Malayalam typing feature. WIth this, the user can type Malayalam messages and upload to us. After approval, the SMS or image will be displayed on the app in your name itself.

Features

* New status videos updated daily

* Daily new Images/Videos/Texts

* 40+ Categories (Videos, Images and texts under Good Morning, Good Evening, Good Night, Memes, Friendship, Malayalam, Philosophy, Love lines, Poem, Confidence, Sad, Social, Family, Jokes, Common WIshes, Birthday Wishes, Diwali Wishes, Religion, Christmas wishes, Vishu, Onam wishes, New year wishes, Cinema comedy images and more)

* A complete FREE application.

* Add Videos/messages/images to favorites list.

* Post messages/images/videos on Malayalam SMS Images & Videos app along with your name.

* Best user friendly UI

* Single click - Forward, Share, Like, Favorite

* 20000+ messages/Images/Videos

* Login and Register feature

* Latest, Popular and Favorite SMS/images/Videos quick access menus