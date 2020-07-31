Join or Sign In

Malayalam 90's Songs Videos for Android

By Flix Max Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Flix Max Apps

Malayalam 90's Songs Videos app is especially for those music fans who love to listen only old Malayalam Songs. Malayalam 90's Songs Videos app has been made with love for true fans of Malayalam Music. The app offers biggest collection of old Malayalam Video songs. These Malayalam 90's Songs Videos are best of lyrical and musical masterpieces with a literary touch. Malayalam 90's Songs Videos app only provides Video Streaming and no download feature because it may infringe the copyright. This app helps you listen to the best of Malayalam 90's songs and watch their videos anywhere, anytime on your mobile phone absolutely free.

- Mohanlal 90's Songs

- Mammootty 90's Songs

- Dileep 90's Songs

- Jayaram 90's Songs

- Suresh Gopi 90's Songs

- Yesudas 90's Songs

- Chithra 90's Songs

Get this App for large collection of Malayalam 90's songs Videos that you never want to miss.

Disclaimer:

The content provided in this app is hosted by YouTube and is available in public domain. We do not upload any videos to YouTube or not showing any modified content. This app provided the organized way to select songs and watch videos.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

