There is a shopping mall in our town that has a great cosmetic store in it. Lets go to the shop and see whats new here. It has all makeup and cosmetics. Shopping mall girl and pro cashier will lead you to the shopping cart and will help you to complete your shopping list. There are number of racks for make up items such as base, foundation, lip gloss, lipsticks, day & night creams to enhance beauty of our beauty princess. Blush on kits with various colors and perfumes, deodorants of heart touching fragrance, branded nail polishes, many kinds of mascara, stylish hair colors, all kinds of soap, shampoo, hand wash, face wash, conditioner, moisturizer, lotion, heal creams and much more are available in this makeup supermarket. The list doesnt end here. A lot of other accessories such as beauty brush, decorated nails, hair wigs, hand bags you can get from this shopping mall. You can purchase all things for a bride as well. Its a perfect market for a bridal makeup salon. If you have a parlor you can buy all items and can also satisfy your shopping fever.

Features:

- Hundreds of shelves with thousands of items

- Shopping and time management and cash management game

- Advance cash register machines

- Largest store in your city

Cosmetic Store Cash Register is a supermarket game with a cashier, free download it and must play because this educational game can teach you learning supermarket management and mathematical & calculation very speedily. Also play our other makeup games for girls and lot of fun games for kids. Have fun.