Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Makeup Supermarket & Shopping Mall Face Paint Home for iOS

By Imran Haydar Free

Developer's Description

By Imran Haydar

There is a shopping mall in our town that has a great cosmetic store in it. Lets go to the shop and see whats new here. It has all makeup and cosmetics. Shopping mall girl and pro cashier will lead you to the shopping cart and will help you to complete your shopping list. There are number of racks for make up items such as base, foundation, lip gloss, lipsticks, day & night creams to enhance beauty of our beauty princess. Blush on kits with various colors and perfumes, deodorants of heart touching fragrance, branded nail polishes, many kinds of mascara, stylish hair colors, all kinds of soap, shampoo, hand wash, face wash, conditioner, moisturizer, lotion, heal creams and much more are available in this makeup supermarket. The list doesnt end here. A lot of other accessories such as beauty brush, decorated nails, hair wigs, hand bags you can get from this shopping mall. You can purchase all things for a bride as well. Its a perfect market for a bridal makeup salon. If you have a parlor you can buy all items and can also satisfy your shopping fever.

Features:

- Hundreds of shelves with thousands of items

- Shopping and time management and cash management game

- Advance cash register machines

- Largest store in your city

Cosmetic Store Cash Register is a supermarket game with a cashier, free download it and must play because this educational game can teach you learning supermarket management and mathematical & calculation very speedily. Also play our other makeup games for girls and lot of fun games for kids. Have fun.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now