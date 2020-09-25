Join or Sign In

MakeMyStyles - Book Beauty & Salon Appointments for Android

MakeMyStyles

Developer's Description

MakeMyStyles

MakeMyStyles(MMS) is the premier platform for independent beauty professionals to run and grow their business. We deliver powerful business tools to hard working professionals across the country, from robust scheduling tools to customizable marketing campaigns. Our customers are passionate and determined salons/beauty parlours owners and weve changed the way they do business with MMS that takes care of the busy work for them so they can focus on what they love.

We are solving two big problems in salon industry

1. Reducing the waiting time for customers, Avg. Indian waits for and hr in salons for their turns to come.

2.Providing business more booking in their free slots so they can grow business more.

MakeMyStyles(MMS) principles below.

OurVibe - We are a super collaborative company. Our community is the center of everything we do.

OurValues - Drive impact, move fast, win together and love our community.

Our Aim - MakeMyStyles is dedicated to empowering beauty and barber professionals to be successful doing what they love and reducing waiting time of real consumers.

OurTeam - We believe in discipline, hustle and supporting each other to make a positive impact on our community and bottom line.

Key features:-

Haircut

Salon near me

Unisex salon

Beauty parlour

Hair salon

Parlour near me

Beauty salon

Nail art near me

Hair design

Hair spa near me

Hair smoothening cost

Nearby salon

Unisex salon near me

Best hair salon near me

Kids haircut

Version 2.7

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
2.7

Android
Requires Android 5.1 and up

0
0
