10g: Edit story and video collages

Video editing app for analog diary vibes. Record travel, couple dates, and parenting diaries with a pen-and-paper look!

Create and share video log diary to remember every precious day

www.instagram.com/10g.dailylog

Start making your own 10g video story now! Go! Go!

Automatic "date stamp log"

- Stamp daily videos with date stamps

- Decorate videos with analog style tools

Daily "Timeline Log"

- Content automatically registers in timeline as soon as it is created.

I can see my daily stories at a glance!

"Analog Style Design Log"

- Various design tools including retro, timestamp, tape, paper, pens, and more

- Choose animated emoticons, stickers, characters

- Photos, images, illustration collage makers

- Free Clip Art Library

- Handwritten fonts

Simple and easy "design editing"

- Easily edit photos, images, templates and fonts at once

- Trendy templates and fonts that are regularly updated

My own video story log

- An app to make, edit, and save my memorable video story anytime, anywhere, on a trip, on a date, or on a photo shoot

- Share my video story on social media

- Keep my video story log in the timeline

- Deleting the original file may also delete the video stories registered in the timeline or cause errors.

Send Comments

- help24.my.app@gmail.com

- 10g is operated by the service operation team, design team, and development technology team to help provide convenient service. Please send us your valuable opinion to improve 10g.

Device Privileges

The Android operating system uses the authorization system to access specific features or data in the app. The first time an app requires one of the following permissions, it displays a message to request permissions.

To help you understand the permissions used by the 10g app, here are the requested permissions and the main reasons why each permission is requested: 10g collects and utilizes the minimum amount of personal information required to provide the service. If you do not allow each permission, certain features may not work, but you can continue to use the app itself. If you want to withdraw your consent, please send an email to the registered email.

Consent Information (Required)

Access to photos, media, and files on the device: Permission to allow 10g to access and store information, such as photos on your phone.

10g collects and stores the following personal information on Firebase, Google Play, AppsFlyer, and Facebook, which is encrypted:

1) User ID (Google Play or advertiser ID)

2) User's device information (size, time, location, etc.)

3) User's payment receipt

Cautions

- If the message 'video file generation failed' appears when saving the image, it may be a device issue, such as insufficient storage space or SD card recognition problems. Please free up storage space or change download location in your device.