Make and decorate delicious cupcakes!
Choose from 4 different unique cupcake shapes
Round
Triangle
Heart
Star
Choose from 20+ different flavors
Strawberry
Chocolate Chip
Red Velvet
Vanilla Almond
Coconut
Orange Chocolate
Raspberry
Cookies n' Cream
and more...
Mix all of the ingredients together and wait for cupcake to bake.
Decorate your cupcake with different frostings, sprinkles, toppings, and many more!
Choose from many different backgrounds, save and share with friends!
PLEASE NOTE:
Make A Cupcake - A Virtual Dessert Baking Maker Game For Kids & Adults is free to play but in app purchases charges real money within the app. You can adjust your device settings to deactivate in app purchasing.
Privacy Policy:
You can read our privacy policy here: http://txt.do/al1cb
