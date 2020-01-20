X

Make A Cupcake - A Virtual Dessert Baking Maker Game For Kids & Adults HD Free for iOS

By Kelvin YE Free

Developer's Description

By Kelvin YE

Make and decorate delicious cupcakes!

Choose from 4 different unique cupcake shapes

Round

Triangle

Heart

Star

Choose from 20+ different flavors

Strawberry

Chocolate Chip

Red Velvet

Vanilla Almond

Coconut

Orange Chocolate

Raspberry

Cookies n' Cream

and more...

Mix all of the ingredients together and wait for cupcake to bake.

Decorate your cupcake with different frostings, sprinkles, toppings, and many more!

Choose from many different backgrounds, save and share with friends!

PLEASE NOTE:

Make A Cupcake - A Virtual Dessert Baking Maker Game For Kids & Adults is free to play but in app purchases charges real money within the app. You can adjust your device settings to deactivate in app purchasing.

Privacy Policy:

You can read our privacy policy here: http://txt.do/al1cb

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping