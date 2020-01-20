Make and decorate delicious cupcakes!

Choose from 4 different unique cupcake shapes

Round

Triangle

Heart

Star

Choose from 20+ different flavors

Strawberry

Chocolate Chip

Red Velvet

Vanilla Almond

Coconut

Orange Chocolate

Raspberry

Cookies n' Cream

and more...

Mix all of the ingredients together and wait for cupcake to bake.

Decorate your cupcake with different frostings, sprinkles, toppings, and many more!

Choose from many different backgrounds, save and share with friends!

PLEASE NOTE:

Make A Cupcake - A Virtual Dessert Baking Maker Game For Kids & Adults is free to play but in app purchases charges real money within the app. You can adjust your device settings to deactivate in app purchasing.

Privacy Policy:

You can read our privacy policy here: http://txt.do/al1cb