Mak Cun's Adventure for iOS

By media prima digital Free

Malaysia has always been known for its food. Come experience the joys of cooking Malaysian cuisine such as Nasi Lemak, Roti Canai and Char Koay Teow in this FREE addictive time-management game!

Use a different range of ingredients to cook tasty dishes for your customers! Upgrade your kitchen appliance to produce an even greater variety of dishes! Decorate your restaurants interior to attract more customer!

Log in daily to gain rewards!

Features:

* More than 10 dishes to cook

* Explore Malaysian cuisine

* More than 35 levels to complete

Release February 27, 2020
Date Added February 27, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
