Mailtemi | Unified Inbox for iOS

By Mailtemi Free

Developer's Description

By Mailtemi

Mailtemi brings the best of Gmail to your iPhone. Native support for Gmail labels or Importance flag.

Mailtemi connects your iCloud, Yahoo!, Office 365, Outlook and all IMAP email accounts into a single inbox that looks and feels like your native iOS email app.

-MARKDOWN - Markdown format is used to display and compose messages.

- DARK MODE - a night theme with the ability to apply to e-mail content too.

- COLOR CODING - convey information quickly, account / folder / read , etc.

- SEARCH - your entire e-mail database, included e-mails from years ago, straight from your inbox.

- FAMILIAR UI - Uses a familiar UI pattern found in iPhone email app.

- EASY SETUP - Setting up a new account with Mailtemi is easy. All you need to do is provide your username and password for your email provider and your email address.

- CONVERSATIONS - smartly aggregates all of your emails, and threads them into one conversation for your convenience. You can perform bulk operations on the entire conversation as well.

- PRIVACY - Mailtemi uses advanced security protocols and practices to ensure data integrity, security, and privacy. All settings/password remain stored on your iPhone.

Connect all your emails to one inbox by downloading Mailtemi now!

Terms of use

https://mailtemi.com/terms/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.10

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 3.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
