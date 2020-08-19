Sign in to add and modify your software
"Mail & Templates" is your face in the mail conversation. You can easily create unique templates just by a few taps.
"Mail & Templates" is especially useful for business. There is nothing better than presenting your articles or news by a stylish email.
Customize Your Ad Cover Letter.
PIVATE & SECURE:
"Mail & Templates" DOES NOT store your emails or password outside of your device.
Contains No Ads or Popups.
Feel free to contact me.
My email: hello@mimesis.ru