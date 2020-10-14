Join or Sign In

MahallatOman Order & Delivery for iOS

By Khalid Al Balushi Free

Developer's Description

By Khalid Al Balushi

Great Shopping Experience

The free online shopping app from Mahallat assures you of a great shopping experience with a wide selection across categories like home, kitchen, perfumes, Kids, Restaurants and more. You can browse and search for your desired products by product name, category or brands. Get personalized recommendations based on ratings & shopping trends. Enjoy up-to the minute order tracking on the app, get notified on latest deals, price drops and upcoming launches.

With Mahallat Oman, you are guaranteed 24x7 customer service support, faster delivery & convenient payment options including cash on delivery.

Safe and Secure Shopping

Shop using your Credit/Debit Card knowing that all transactions are securely processed. No need to worry about your personal or account details getting leaked. You could also pay cash on delivery for your orders.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
