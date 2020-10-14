Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Great Shopping Experience
The free online shopping app from Mahallat assures you of a great shopping experience with a wide selection across categories like home, kitchen, perfumes, Kids, Restaurants and more. You can browse and search for your desired products by product name, category or brands. Get personalized recommendations based on ratings & shopping trends. Enjoy up-to the minute order tracking on the app, get notified on latest deals, price drops and upcoming launches.
With Mahallat Oman, you are guaranteed 24x7 customer service support, faster delivery & convenient payment options including cash on delivery.
Safe and Secure Shopping
Shop using your Credit/Debit Card knowing that all transactions are securely processed. No need to worry about your personal or account details getting leaked. You could also pay cash on delivery for your orders.