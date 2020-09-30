Sign in to add and modify your software
Have a LIVING GRAPHIC NOVEL "Mahabharata Gods and Heroes" on your phone.
THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD in such way
...In an ancient world full of demonic kings, flying airships, mantra-guided atomic weapons, and magic power.The rivalry for the throne between the Royal cousins ends in the Greatest war. What will win the Kurukshetra battle? Family bonds or Duty? Who will get the Throne?
AMAZING ART
Drawn by award-winning Artist, Igor Baranko (DC Comics, Les Humanoides Associes) and 360ART.pro team.
SCROLLMOTION TECHNOLOGY
Watch how scenes are moving while you scroll through pages!
ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
Get total immersive experience with soundtrack and effects.
ILLUSION OF SPACE
The real feeling of space without any additional devices using.
Get the first four chapters for free!
New chapter every 2 weeks!
NOT JUST AN APP !
Interactive exhibitions allows you to become a part of Mahabharata, the world of Gods and Heroes! Comic con USA, Comic con India, Wondercon, etc
Fulldome Shows in 360 format
VR projects
