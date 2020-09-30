Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Mahabharata Gods & Heroes for iOS

By 360art Co.,Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By 360art Co.,Ltd

Have a LIVING GRAPHIC NOVEL "Mahabharata Gods and Heroes" on your phone.

THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD in such way

...In an ancient world full of demonic kings, flying airships, mantra-guided atomic weapons, and magic power.The rivalry for the throne between the Royal cousins ends in the Greatest war. What will win the Kurukshetra battle? Family bonds or Duty? Who will get the Throne?

AMAZING ART

Drawn by award-winning Artist, Igor Baranko (DC Comics, Les Humanoides Associes) and 360ART.pro team.

SCROLLMOTION TECHNOLOGY

Watch how scenes are moving while you scroll through pages!

ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

Get total immersive experience with soundtrack and effects.

ILLUSION OF SPACE

The real feeling of space without any additional devices using.

Get the first four chapters for free!

New chapter every 2 weeks!

NOT JUST AN APP !

Interactive exhibitions allows you to become a part of Mahabharata, the world of Gods and Heroes! Comic con USA, Comic con India, Wondercon, etc

Fulldome Shows in 360 format

VR projects

STAY TUNED AND FOLLOW US TO KNOW MORE:

Web: mahabharata.pro

Facebook: facebook.com/mahabharatagods

Instagram: @mahabharatagods

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now