Experience the living graphic novel Mahabharata Gods & Heroes!

THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD

...In an ancient world where demonic kings rule from flying airships using mantra-guided atomic weapons to terrorize the population, the rivalry between the royal cousins ends in the most significant conflict of the lost civilizations: the Battle of Kurukshetra.

Drawn by the award-winning Artist, Igor Barank (DC Comics, Les Humanoides Associes) and the 360ART.pro team.

BEAUTIFUL GRAPHIC NOVEL WITHOUT PAGES

The Scrollmotion technology brings the graphic novel to life!

ORIGINAL SOUNDS

Dive deeper into the story with soundtracks and sound effects for the total immersive experience.

ILLUSION OF SPACE

Feel the 3D space without using any additional devices.

NOT ONLY APP!

Today we hold interactive Mahabharata Gods & Heroes exhibitions at Comic-Cons and festivals around the world. We are also working on the 360 Fulldome show and a VR project. This way we can tell the Mahabharata through the magic of the 21st-century technology.

