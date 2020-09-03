APP FEATURES:

Best collection of high quality Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, Lord Shri Shiva Mantra & Om Mantra.

15 Beautiful collection of Lord Shri Shiva high definition wallpapers.

Image Switching by default set for 5 seconds.

8 audio tracks Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, Lord Shri Shiva Mantra & Om Mantra.

All audio tracks in high quality form.

Lyrics and meaning for Mantra in Hindi & English launguage.

Showing current & total time of selected audio track.

Set the current audio track as Phone ringtone.

Set the current audio track as Alarm tone.

Set the current audio track as Contact ringtone.

Set the current audio track as Notification tone.

Set the current wallpaper on device screen background.

Background sounds(Rain sound, Shruti sound).

Repeat Mantra for , 11, 21, 28, 51, 108 times from settings button -> music settings.

Continuous update on the present count/repetition of Mantra.

No gaps between looping.

Automatic stop and continue music during phone calls.

Smooth transitions & full of animations.

You can use bell, conch & aarti lamp.

You can use dropping flower effect with five different type of flower (marigold, dahaliya, rose, sunflower & hibiscus) and mix too.

You can use touch effect with star & .

Previous / Play / Pause / Next options available for audio.

App can be moved to SD Card.

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra:

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is one among the oldest and most important Mantra's in Indian mythology and spirituality. This mantra belongs to Lord Shiva. It is a combination of three Hindi language words i.e. Maha, which means great, Mrityun means death and Jaya means victory, which turns into conquer or victory over death.It is also known as Rudra Mantra or Trayambakam Mantra. The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is said to have been created by Rishi Markandeya.

Om namah Shivaya:

Om namah Shivaya is one of the most beloved Hindu mantras. It is a salutation to Shiva, one of the three primary deities of Hinduism, and literally translates to I bow to Shiva.

Om Mantra:

Since ages, Indians have believed in the power of chanting the sacred word OM, which is generally referred to as Hindus religious symbol. For many of us, it may be just a word created out of our rich mythological past. But you will be amazed to know that even science has agreed with the therapeutic, psychological and spiritual benefits that you derive from chanting OM.

Thanks.