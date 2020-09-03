Join or Sign In

Maha Mrityunjay Mantra(Latest) for Android

By Shri Ram Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Shri Ram Apps

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is one of the finest Mantra in Indian Mythology and spiritualy belongs to Lord SHIV.

Maha means- Great

Mrityun means- Death

Jaya means- Victory

i.e. which turns into conquer or victory over death.

What is Latest: You will feel enthusiasm in yourself while using this app.

On opening the app you will listen a great sound and see garland coming from sky to SHIVLING.

- Detail about the Mantra in Audio also.

- After completion of your selected counting of Mantra (either 11,21,51,108) , you will listen Aakashvani of LORD SHIV.

- You can set the swithching time of beautiful images of LORD SHIV.

- See effects of Bell,Shankh and Garland (Mala)

- Mantra lyrics in Hindi and English with its meaning.

- You can set it as Ringtone,Wallpaper,Alarm and Notification tone.

-No requirement of Internet while using the app.

NOTE:

The chanting of this Maha Mritunjaya Mantra 108 times is called one Mala. However It is said that chanting of this Mantra 1,25,000 (One Lakh Twenty Five Thousand) times within 40 days or more with full belief and devotion gives the good result.

Om Try-Ambakam Yajaamahe

Sugandhim Pusstti-Vardhanam

Urvaarukam-Iva Bandhanaan

Mrtyor-Mukssiiya Maa-[A]mrtaat ||

MEANING

OM. We worship the Three-eyed Lord who is fragrant and who nourishes and nurtures all beings. As is the ripened cucumber (with the intervention of the gardener) is freed from its bondage (to the creeper), may he liberate us from death for the sake of immortality

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
