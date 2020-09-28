We are introducing our Magically Bit Master app to make bitwise videos for everyone. It will provide you best editing skill for making a video. MBeat Master app is very handy to use and all language option are there so you can make video for your own native language.

Magically Bit Master provides you to make trendy videos for your all social media platform. Magically Bit Master: MV Video Maker is best app to make lyrical video song with your photo and video. You can make 30 sec video status in 1 minute and best quality also maintain. MV Maker has large lyrical video song library with sharing a video status , you can select your favorite video and create one romantic song in 1 minute. People love to make lyrical video and share that video on social media.

You can make lyrical videos using Magically Master.

Whats new inside this Magically Bit Maker?

Quicker Than Any Other App: few second on magically app you can make trendy videos of yours.

Size: video size very small so you can download it very quickly and saved your memory on phone.

Trending Video: you will find latest movies song and latest videos here.So you can put a trending video on your social media profile.

Add Photo From Gallery: You can add your photos from gallery on video templates what we made for you guys.

Share: Share short video status template or your edited video on popular social networks.

Fast Download: small size and best quality.

Something New Every day: Were updating our platform daily; you will get a perfect dose of latest video status to share with your friends.

There are too many language options: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri,Marathi, Bengali, Urdu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese and Maithili.

There are too many categories of emotions: Love, Unplugged, Attitude, Birthday, Cool, Dialogue, Funny, Greetings, Lyrical, Magical, Rock,Remix, Sad, Festival and Dance.

How to make videos:

Select photos from gallery in video template.

Write down a name on videos.

And click on export video.

You can select effect from effect list.

Within 1 minute your video will be rendered.

Share it to any other social media platform.

If you like Magically Bit Master rate us five star and feedback us for improvements.