Magic square (Play & Learn! Series)

Fill in the panels so that the total when you add up columns is the same whether going vertically, horizontally or diagonally.

When you are finished, press the "Answer" button.

You can change the color of the puzzle from the Settings screen. Try playing with a different color scheme.

There are hidden problems in the app. You can try them if you complete some condition.

Enjoy mental calisthenics with this app by competing with your friends or family members in the ranking or by simply working to increase your own score.