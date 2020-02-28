X

Magic square (Play & Learn!) for Android

By UNI-TY Free

Developer's Description

By UNI-TY

Magic square (Play & Learn! Series)

Fill in the panels so that the total when you add up columns is the same whether going vertically, horizontally or diagonally.

When you are finished, press the "Answer" button.

You can change the color of the puzzle from the Settings screen. Try playing with a different color scheme.

There are hidden problems in the app. You can try them if you complete some condition.

Enjoy mental calisthenics with this app by competing with your friends or family members in the ranking or by simply working to increase your own score.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.10

General

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping