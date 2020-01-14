X

Magic Tiles piano : Linkin Park & Alternative Rock for Android

By izi Easy piano tiles 7 Free

Developer's Description

By izi Easy piano tiles 7

Are you fans of rock music or linkin park band?

now dream come true. you are find this game on the right side.

you can play piano game with rock songs and also linkin park songs

Don't hesitate to try experience this fun game, mapped onto the black tiles of a piano world! Follow the rhythm, avoid touching the white tiles.You will find fun from this game no matter if you are a music fan or just enjoy the . Speed Of The Game It Is More Challenging Than You Could Imagine.

* How To Play

- Tap The Black Tiles (The Piano Keys) Following The Rhythm To Create The Melody

- Do Not Miss Any Black Tiles While You Avoid The White Tiles

- The game will stop if you miss a black tile or tap on a white tile

- Collect as many diamonds as you can to unlock new songs

- Catch all black tiles at high speed

* Hot Features

* Awesome design and graphics

* High quality soundtracks for piano

* A large collection of piano songs

* New gaming experience

* Collect diamonds

* Get experience, open new levels.

* 100% free Music Game

* 88 Diamons its amazing value

* DISCLAIMER:

Magic Tiles piano : Linkin Park & Alternative Rock is an unofficial fan application.It is not affiliated with or endorsed by linkin park, their management, or record label

this app does not include any copyrighted material.The

piano melodies are arranged with individual piano notes

This app is for entertainment purposes only.

* FEEDBACK:

Feel free to email us song requests, issues, comments , and suggestions, with your comments, we can add more songs and make better games ever! Thank you for download game!

don't forget to give this application a value so that it becomes a well-known application.

